IMPD arrests man in connection with June east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Indianapolis' east side that sent a victim to the hospital last month.

Walter Little Jr. was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened on Sunday, June 14 near the 2200 block of North Kenyon Street, not far from East 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police said the adult male victim drove himself to Community Hospital East on North Ritter Avenue, arriving as a walk-in gunshot victim.