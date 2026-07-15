IMPD arrests man in fatal downtown hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash downtown over the weekend.

Caprice Glass, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force.

On Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Meridian Streets, where 26-year-old Brianna Evans was fatally struck.

Over the following two days, the IMPD Crash Investigations Unit worked to build a case.

Detectives used automated license plate reader technology, support from the Real-Time Crime Center, and community cooperation to identify Glass as the suspect.

The case was presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office on Monday.

IMPD Downtown District Commander Shane Foley said, “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the woman who lost her life in this tragic hit and run. No family should ever endure this kind of pain. The quick identification and arrest of the suspect was made possible through a combination of technology along with critical cooperation from members of our community. I'm also grateful for the dedication of our IMPD Crash Investigations Unit, which worked around the clock to bring answers to the victim's family. This arrest is a reflection of what can be accomplished when our community and our officers work together.”