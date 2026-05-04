IMPD arrests murder suspect in September shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a murder suspect Sunday after an eight-month investigation.

Caleb Hill, 20, was taken into custody for the September shooting death of Gregory Newsome Jr., police said.

The case began Sept. 12, just after 1 a.m., when officers responded to the 6200 block of E. 11th Street on reports of a person shot.

Officers found Newsome Jr., 34, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

During the investigation, police found evidence in the 6200 block of Eastridge Dr. IMPD homicide detectives identified Hill as the suspect, police said.

On May 3, the sheriff's office received a tip on Hill's location and coordinated with the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit. Hill was located and arrested the same day.

He was arrested for the murder warrant and several other domestic violence-related warrants, police said.