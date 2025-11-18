IMPD arrests parents in connection with death of malnourished 1-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Child Abuse detectives have arrested two people in connection with the death of their 1-year-old child who was found severely malnourished at the hospital.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, detectives were called to Eskenazi Hospital to investigate the death of a 1-year-old child. When detectives arrived, they observed the baby to be severely malnourished and underweight.

Detectives spoke with the child's mother at the hospital and learned that the baby's father had left both the mother and deceased baby at the hospital and returned to their home, where two other children had been left unsupervised. The Department of Child Services was immediately contacted regarding the other children.

Within hours of the hospital investigation, detectives located the father on Indianapolis's southwest side and took him into custody. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the couple's home, where they located and seized several items of interest, including multiple prescription narcotics.

"Parents are meant to protect and care for their children. Tragically, that responsibility was not carried out here, and Baby Angel suffered the consequences," said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. "This loss is heartbreaking for our entire community. Baby Angel had turned one just last week and should have experienced nothing but love and safety. Today, our entire city is grieving a child who deserved so much more. No one should ever endure this kind of pain," Bailey added.

Following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, both individuals were arrested for neglect of a dependent resulting in death.