IMPD arrests 7 suspects in drug and gun bust, suspected ties to recent vandalism

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, police arrested seven people on multiple firearms and narcotics charges after a months-long investigation into a criminal organization operating in the Indianapolis area.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force detectives, assisted by crime analysts, tracked the suspects believed to be engaged in drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, as well as involvement in violent incidents across Indianapolis.

Early Tuesday morning, a search warrant was issued involving various law enforcement agencies including local and federal SWAT teams.

The execution of the search warrants yielded significant evidence, including seven firearms, approximately 2.5 pounds of cocaine, 195 grams of pressed narcotic pills, 7 pounds of marijuana, and over $18,000 in cash.

The arrested individuals face serious felony charges, including possession and distribution of controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and participation in organized criminal activity.

Police believe some of the suspects may also be connected to vandalism incidents including graffiti in the southwest side Haughville neighborhood.

"This operation's success is a direct result of the dedication and collaboration among our state, local, and federal partners,” said IMPD Chief Bailey. “Through our collective efforts, we removed seven violent individuals from our streets, making Indianapolis safer. I want to personally thank every agency involved, including the Fishers Police Department, Carmel Police Department, Indiana State Police, FBI, and our IMPD officers, for their commitment to justice and public safety."