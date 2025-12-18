IMPD arrests two in major drug bust yielding $90K, Fentanyl, Meth, 4,000 Pills

INDIANAPOLIS — A months-long investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in the arrests of two men accused of running a major drug trafficking operation across the city.
The investigation concluded December 11 with the arrest of 39-year-old Devin Wilson after he led state troopers on a brief pursuit, allegedly throwing several grams of fentanyl from his vehicle before being taken into custody.
Wilson faces preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in narcotics and resisting law enforcement.
Search warrants executed the same day at two southeast Indianapolis homes yielded a substantial drug operation:
- 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl
- 3.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
- 424 grams of MDMA
- 165 pounds of marijuana and 124 pounds of suspected marijuana vapes
- Approximately 4,000 prescription pills, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and Xanax
- Five firearms, two confirmed stolen
- Approximately $90,000 in U.S. currency
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Michael Wilson, who was taken into custody by IMPD's Violent Crimes Unit and Interdiction Unit with assistance from SWAT officers.
Michael Wilson is preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
"These arrests are the result of months of relentless, coordinated work by our investigators and partner agencies, and I couldn't be prouder of their commitment to protecting this city," said IMPD Lieutenant Gough. "Taking this amount of deadly narcotics and illegal firearms off our streets has a real, lasting impact. It sends a clear message that we will continue working together to hold those who harm our community accountable."