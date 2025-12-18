IMPD arrests two in major drug bust yielding $90K, Fentanyl, Meth, 4,000 Pills

INDIANAPOLIS — A months-long investigation by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in the arrests of two men accused of running a major drug trafficking operation across the city.

The investigation concluded December 11 with the arrest of 39-year-old Devin Wilson after he led state troopers on a brief pursuit, allegedly throwing several grams of fentanyl from his vehicle before being taken into custody.

Wilson faces preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in narcotics and resisting law enforcement.

Search warrants executed the same day at two southeast Indianapolis homes yielded a substantial drug operation:



1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl

3.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

424 grams of MDMA

165 pounds of marijuana and 124 pounds of suspected marijuana vapes

Approximately 4,000 prescription pills, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and Xanax

Five firearms, two confirmed stolen

Approximately $90,000 in U.S. currency

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Michael Wilson, who was taken into custody by IMPD's Violent Crimes Unit and Interdiction Unit with assistance from SWAT officers.

Michael Wilson is preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

"These arrests are the result of months of relentless, coordinated work by our investigators and partner agencies, and I couldn't be prouder of their commitment to protecting this city," said IMPD Lieutenant Gough. "Taking this amount of deadly narcotics and illegal firearms off our streets has a real, lasting impact. It sends a clear message that we will continue working together to hold those who harm our community accountable."