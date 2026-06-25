IMPD arrests unconscious driver; finds loaded gun, fentanyl, cocaine in car

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — An armed suspect was arrested on Tuesday after police say he was found unconscious behind the wheel with a loaded shotgun and drugs in his car on the near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call of an unconscious driver at the intersection of 10th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police say upon arrival to the scene the car was found in the middle of the road still in drive. Officers located the driver passed out, with a loaded shotgun next to him.

IMPD said they tactically placed their vehicles to prevent the driver from rolling into the intersection and made announcements over an intercom, but the driver still did not wake up.

SWAT was then called in and police said they used a ballistic shield to take the driver into custody.

Inside the car, officers recovered the shotgun, along with 11 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 3 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of cocaine, police said.

Police identified the male driver to be a serious felon with previous convictions.

He faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.