IMPD arrests woman accused of crashing into building and running away

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A woman who crashed into a building on the southeast side of Indianapolis was arrested after ditching her vehicle and running away from the scene, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to a hit-and-run accident in the 2500 block of Prospect Street, just east of South Keystone Avenue near Pleasant Run.

When officers arrived, they found that a vehicle had struck a building. The vehicle was empty and stopped partially inside the building, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson.

Thompson says the driver was identified with help from neighbors and witnesses.

Officers found the woman south of the crash location. She was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended. IMPD did not provide the woman’s name or age.

No one was injured in the crash.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.