IMPD arrests woman in connection to 2024 gym overdose death

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police arrested a woman for her alleged role in the overdose of a man who was found dead at Planet Fitness last year.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on May 30, officers with the Overdose Death Task Force (ODTF )arrested 41-year-old Heather Bradford in connection with the overdose death of 39-year-old Derek Sink.

This incident occurred on November 8, 2024, at Planet Fitness on Hardegan Street, where Sink was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed that his death was due to a narcotics overdose.

Following the investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Bradford with Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level 1 felony.

After being located at a gas station in Mooresville, Indiana, she was taken into custody without incident. Bradford also faces narcotics possession charges and two outstanding warrants from Morgan County.

These are extremely challenging and emotionally heavy investigations, but they are vital in our effort to combat the ongoing overdose epidemic,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey “Each arrest represents months of work, cross-agency coordination, and a deep commitment to seeking justice for families who’ve lost loved ones,” he added.

Since the establishment of the ODTF in March 2024, IMPD has made several arrests related to fatal overdoses. As of May 2025, the department has made five arrests for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death and two arrests for Reckless Homicide related to fatal overdose investigations.