IMPD asking for help in locating man who shot a dog, threatened to shoot neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking public assistance in locating a man accused of shooting a dog and threatening to shoot his neighbor.

According to police, James Gaskins, 53, is wanted for shooting a killing a dog as well as threatening to shoot his neighbor.

The incident occurred on December 26, 2023, according to court documents.

According to court records, Gaskins shot Kratos, a German Shepherd, as Kratos owner was walking him inside the house. The owner heard Gaskins complaints about Kratos barking and decided to bring him in.

Following the shooting, Gaskins allegedly told Kratos' owners "if you prosecute then I’ll shoot the rest of your dogs then both of you."

IMPD asks anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.