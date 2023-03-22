IMPD asking for help locating hit-and-run suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for assistance in locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left one person critically injured.

The incident occurred on January 27, 2023 in the 4400 block of N. Shadeland Avenue.

The person was critically injured when they were struck by the driver of a white, 2010-15 Kia Optima allegedly driven by the person pictured above the story.

IMPD believes the car will have damage on the front driver's side bumper/headlight/fender area.

If you know the suspect or have information about the vehicle involved, you are asked to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).