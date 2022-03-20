IMPD asking for information after dog found burned, abandoned dies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help after a dog was found burned and locked in the bathroom of an abandoned business.

Animal Care officers found the dog at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive on Tuesday, March 15. Officers say the dog had been burned over a large percentage of its body and died from its injuries days later.

The dog is described as a brown bridle pit bull with spots.

If you have any information regarding this dog and its injuries, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).