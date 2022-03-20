Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD asking for information after dog found burned, abandoned dies

burned dog found abandoned.jpg
Provided Photo/IMPD
IMPD says a dog has died from its injuries after being found burned and locked in the bathroom of an abandoned business on March 15, 2022.
burned dog found abandoned.jpg
Posted at 7:09 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 07:09:35-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help after a dog was found burned and locked in the bathroom of an abandoned business.

Animal Care officers found the dog at 359 N. Lynhurst Drive on Tuesday, March 15. Officers say the dog had been burned over a large percentage of its body and died from its injuries days later.

The dog is described as a brown bridle pit bull with spots.

If you have any information regarding this dog and its injuries, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW