IMPD asks public help in identifying vandalism suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a serial vandalism suspect.

The suspect is allegedly responsible in multiple vandalisms that total approximately $10,000 in damages.

On Thursday, Feb.16, IMPD officers responded to several reports of vandalism in the Broad Ripple area.

Police were able to develop a potential suspect from camera footage.

They are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect from the photos.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Lieutenant Michael Croddy at the IMPD North District Detective Office at 317.327.6142 or e-mail him at Michael.Croddy@indy.gov

