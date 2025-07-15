IMPD breaks 2019 homicide case with two suspects identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made progress in a cold case from December 2019 involving the murder of Rodney Mitchell III.

Detectives from the Unsolved Homicide Unit have identified two suspects in the case.

On December 9, 2019, IMPD officers responded to a report of a possible death in the 700 block of West Southern Avenue. Upon arriving, they found Rodney Mitchell with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In July 2024, the case was handed over to the Unsolved Homicide Unit. After a thorough review and new evidence, detectives identified 28-year-old Jonathan Hayes and 25-year-old Alexander Russell as the suspects in Mitchell's murder.

On July 11, 2025, the Marion County Superior Court issued arrest warrants for both men on charges of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. At the time, both suspects were already in custody for unrelated offenses.

“Our Unsolved Homicide Unit detectives never stop looking for answers,” said Deputy Chief Kendale Adams. “In this case, their determination led to the identification and arrest of two suspects connected to a 2019 murder. This arrest reflects our continued commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families, no matter how much time has passed,” he added.