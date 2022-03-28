IMPD officer facing termination for alleged 'use of force' during arrest, body cam video released

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is facing multiple charges and termination after a use of force investigation following an arrest last month.

Travis Lewis is charged with official misconduct and two counts of battery with bodily injury.

On Feb. 10, 2022 Lewis and other IMPD officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in the 8200 block of E. 21st St.

Arriving officers determined there was no burglary at the location, but that a protective order had been filed against one of the people located at the scene. That man was handcuffed by officers and placed under arrest. Body cam footage released by IMPD showed multiple officers were required to attempt to get the man into the cruiser so he could be transported to jail.

Following the arrest, one of the officers involved filed a formal complaint against Lewis, saying he had used force that was "unnecessary and excessive" during the arrest.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Marion Co. Prosecutor's Office the complainant claimed that Lewis forcefully threw the man, who was handcuffed behind his back, to the asphalt outside of a cruiser. The other officer also alleged that Lewis had his hands in the area of the arestee's genitals when the man started complaining of pain.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Marion Co. Prosecutor's Office against Lewis, body cam video from the arrest appears to show Lewis grab the suspect's genitals and twist them at least twice while attempting to get the suspect into the cruiser.

The following was recorded in the probable cause affidavit:

"This complaint stated that upon review of this officer’s body-worn camera (BWC) footage of the incident, he/she observed “…Officer Lewis reach towards (Mr.) Johnson’s private area and then twist his hand. [Mr.] Johnson immediately started screaming. A couple of minutes after on the video, [Mr.] Johnson made the statement ‘my balls.’”

Lewis has been suspended without pay pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police merit Board.

Lewis has been with the police department for 3 years and is currently assigned to the East District late shift.

“It never feels good to learn that one of our own has been charged with a crime. But I promised our community transparency and that will continue to be a top priority for the department today and in the future,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

IMPD says the internal investigation into this incident is not yet complete.

