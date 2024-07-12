IMPD conducts sweeps to crack down on domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is working to decrease the number of domestic violence incidents.

This week, officers conducted sweeps across the city called Operation Domestic Disruption.

There are about 5,000 outstanding warrants in Marion County for domestic violence.

"It's sad. It's very alarming to realize that we have that many cases of domestic violence in our community," said IMPD Chief Deputy Kendale Adams.

The sweeps target violent offenders who have active warrants for domestic related violence.

"We started looking at seriously bodily injury domestics that involved guns, domestics that involved children, domestics that involved strangulation and pregnant women," said Adams.

So far this week, 20 felony arrests were made, and four illegal firearms were seized.

"To me, that's a good thing. I mean, that's 20 individuals that again are at the highest point of the pyramid of likely reoffending," said Adams. "That is 20 victims that may not be a victim now."

