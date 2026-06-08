IMPD cracks down on reckless driving with 10 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested 10 people during targeted enforcement against dangerous driving over the weekend.

Officers also towed eight vehicles and issued two citations, IMPD said in a Facebook post Monday.

The department focused on reckless driving, street racing and illegal stunts across the city.

Four arrests happened along East 82nd Street. Police said large groups of trucks had gathered for illegal driving activity in a parking lot.

Three more arrests occurred on area interstates. Officers saw several vehicles racing at speeds over 100 mph, according to police.

IMPD said the dangerous behavior puts everyone at risk.

"Our community deserves safe streets and IMPD will not tolerate any form of reckless driving, street racing, or illegal stunts that put lives at risk," police said.

The department plans to continue enforcement efforts.

IMPD asks residents to report illegal spinning activity, street takeovers or reckless driving. People can call 911 or the non-emergency line at 317-327-3811.