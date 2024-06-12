IMPD credits 911 caller's description with stopping man shooting at woman on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is crediting detailed descriptions from 911 callers with stopping a violent felon shooting at a woman on the east side recently.

According to police, officers were called just before noon on June 11 to the 2100 block of N. Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired.

Callers said a man in a blue shirt was firing shots at a woman standing in her driveway, according to IMPD. The callers also said the red car the man was in had a cracked windshield.

Shortly after responding to the area, an officers noticed a red car with a cracked windshield driving in his direction.

Officers took the driver, a 33-year-old man with a history of violent crimes involving firearms, into custody without issue.

“This is an example of the success we can have fighting crime when the community and our officers work together,” said IMPD East District Commander Michael Leepper. “I am thankful nobody was hurt during this incident. I appreciate the information provided by the 911 callers and am proud of the work done by our officers and detectives.”

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

The man has not yet been formally charged as of the writing of this article. WRTV does not name suspects in crimes until they are formally charged.