IMPD: Deadly shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, suspect detained

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating the scene of a deadly shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 3000 block of E. 10th Street, near Rural Street, on a non-related medical call just before 9:30 p.m.

As the police were approaching the building, they heard a gunshot and saw a man running out. Officers detained the man and found a gun.

IMPD said officers found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate the man detained was the victim's husband. IMPD believes this incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Police tell WRTV that minors were present, and several witnesses to this incident are cooperating with the investigation.