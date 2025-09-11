IMPD detains Herron High School student who brought a gun to school

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have taken a Herron High School student into custody after they brought a gun to school on Thursday morning, a school official said.

According to Janet McNeal, President of Herron Classical Schools, a student alerted school officials that they believed another student had a handgun in their possession.

The school was then placed on lockdown, and the Indianapolis Metro Police were notified of the situation.

McNeal said IMPD quickly detained the student, confiscated the gun and took them into custody.

IMPD's investigation found that there was "no intended threat to anyone on campus."

President McNeal sent this message to families following the incident: