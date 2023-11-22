IMPD, family searching for missing 13-year-old after she disappeared nearly 2 weeks ago

INDIANAPOLIS — 13-year-old Angel Glaze was last seen on Nov. 9 on Waldemere Avenue, on the west side of Indianapolis.

Her mother said Angel got on the wrong bus after school at Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center. She said that bus took her to a friend’s house.

The teenager does not have a cell phone. Her mother said the teen was using her friend's phone to message her sister on social media.

In the messages with her sister, she says she wasn't supposed to be at the friend's house, rode his bus then asked for a ride. Angel stated she was in the cold waiting. Her last message reads, "I'm outside."

Angel has not been seen since.

Provided by family

Her family is asking anyone with information to call police.

WRTV has reached out to Wayne Township Schools regarding the incident. A spokesperson said, "We’re aware of the report regarding a missing student and take this matter very seriously. We care deeply about our student's safety and well-being and hope for her safe return."

IMPD is investigating this case.

