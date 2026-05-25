IMPD: Teen dies in shooting at apartments on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A teenage male died in a shooting Sunday night in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Pike Township Fire Department medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot in the 5700 block of Renn Lane. That's at the Glick Colonial Square apartments, according to Marion County property records.

An IMPD captain at the crime scene said investigators did not have a suspect immediately, and witnesses were providing conflicting information. The teen's age was not immediately known.

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