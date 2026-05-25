Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD: Teen dies in shooting at apartments on northwest side

renn lane shooting from Blake Williamson 2.jpg
Blake Williamson
Pike Township Fire Department medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 7:45 p.m. May 24, 2026, to a report of a person shot in the 5700 block of Renn Lane.
renn lane shooting from Blake Williamson 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A teenage male died in a shooting Sunday night in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Pike Township Fire Department medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot in the 5700 block of Renn Lane. That's at the Glick Colonial Square apartments, according to Marion County property records.

An IMPD captain at the crime scene said investigators did not have a suspect immediately, and witnesses were providing conflicting information. The teen's age was not immediately known.

Crime Resources