Man dies after shooting outside of Howe High School

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was shot and killed outside Thomas Carr Howe High School, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim's age is unknown.

IMPD says officers are speaking to a person of interest and several witnesses stayed on scene and are talking. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

IMPD emphasized the shooting happened outside the building. A basketball game was going on inside the gym at the time.

Police say there is not an active threat to the community or school.

Indianapolis Public Schools confirms to WRTV that they own the building and the shooting happened during a non-IPS sponsored event. The gym is rented out for events, police say.