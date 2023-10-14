IMPD fires at alleged suspect of a shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers fired at an alleged suspect of a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 2 a.m. officers working off-duty in the 10000 block of E. Washington Street learned of a disturbance inside the business.

While the officer was attempting to defuse the situation near the business's entryway, police said shots were fired from inside the business and a male victim was shot.

Police said the officer then fired at the alleged suspect, according to police. The alleged suspect was then taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.

The initial victim was self-transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Shortly after, at about 2:30 a.m., IMPD East District officers responded to the 2800 block of Carla Court on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult female with gunshot injuries. Officers learned the victim received her injuries at the initial scene in the 10000 block of E. Washington Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to IMPD, the officer that fired at the alleged suspect was wearing body-worn camera.

Police said no officers or uninvolved citizens were injured as a result of this incident and there is no on-going threat to the community.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation.

The officer who fired their firearm has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Scott Stauffer at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.