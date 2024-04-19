IMPD: Four arrested after 20 guns, narcotics seized from near north side home

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were arrested after twenty guns, one machine gun conversion device, drugs, money, and a vehicle were seized from a near north side home.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD North District Violent Reduction Team, Violent Crimes Task Force, and SWAT team officers executed a search warrant at 126 W 26th Street on Thursday.

IMPD was alerted to thelocation due to possible drug activity.

During the search, IMPD located and seized 20 firearms (15 handguns: 1 with a machine gun conversion device and 5 rifles), approximately 538 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, 61 grams of suspected marijuana, 125 grams of suspected cocaine, 257 various scheduled pressed pills, 21 grams of pressed pills, 28 grams of blue powder. Detectives also seized $1,075 in cash and 1 GMC SUV.

Four individuals were arrested during the investigation.

WRTV does not use names until a suspect in formally charged.