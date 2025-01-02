IMPD: Guns seized, multiple detained after shots fired call at short-term rental

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple guns were seized and people were detained after a shots fired call at short-term rental property in Fountain Square early Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Spruce Street around 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they saw several people fleeing from a home where a large gathering was taking place.

IMPD said they were able to apprehend one of the people fleeing and they were in possession of a firearm.

The scene was then secured by detectives from the Southeast District Violent Crimes Task Force and Emergency Response Group officers. Officers then detained the people inside the home.

Police said an IndyGo was called to the scene to assist IMPD. IndyGo kept detained individuals out of the cold weather while officers conducted interviews and applied for a search warrant for the home.

At this time, police said multiple firearms and suspected narcotics were seized. The investigation is ongoing.

Last year, The city of Indianapolis introducedan ordinance to create an online registry to track all short-term rentals in Indianapolis, in an effort to reduce the violence that has been a growing problem at the properties.

