IMPD investigate death of woman on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a woman found on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to 2200 N Mitthoefer Rd on a report of a person down around 9:20 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult female in the parking lot with trauma.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.