IMPD investigate death of woman on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a woman found on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to 2200 N Mitthoefer Rd on a report of a person down around 9:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female in the parking lot with trauma.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.