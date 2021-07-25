IMPD investigates 2 homicides in same hour on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following two homicides in the same hour early Saturday morning.

This comes after a string of overnight violence where five other people were injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Michigan Street just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found three men who sustained gunshot wounds.

One of those men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Then, just before 2 a.m. officers with IMPD were dispatched to the 10500 block of E. 37th Street on a report of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead a short time later.

The identities of the victims in either fatal incident have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.