IMPD investigates animal cruelty linked to Krystal Scott, asks for public help

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are seeking public assistance in an ongoing animal cruelty investigation involving Krystal Scott, who was recently arrested for animal neglect.

Scott, who previously served 30 months in federal prison for animal cruelty in 2021, was cited on June 21 for neglect after authorities found her with 12 animals in a U-Haul van parked at 921 East Washington Street.

Public police records revealed the animals lacked access to food and water and were standing in waste.

The case came to light when a Fountain Square resident reported suspicious behavior after encountering Scott, who claimed a lost German Shepherd was hers.

IMPD

Following his interaction and research into Scott’s background, the resident provided police with video evidence of Scott's actions, including footage of a deceased dog near her campsite, although no direct evidence currently links Scott to that specific incident.

Scott was subsequently arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Office for a probation violation linked to a 2020 animal cruelty case.

The investigation also revealed that Scott allegedly acquired animals through social media posts offering free pets for adoption, with many meetups occurring around Greenwood Park Mall. Scott was operating a rental Sprinter van with an Arizona license plate (AM95046).

IMPD

IMPD is now urging anyone who gave or received an animal from Scott or interacted with her on social media concerning this van to come forward. Tips can be directed to IMPD Nuisance Abatement at (317) 327-1270 or via email at IMPD_NuisanceAbatement@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Furthermore, 14 live animals were confiscated in connection with this case and relocated to Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS). Those who believe their animal may be among those taken should contact IACS at (317) 327-1397.