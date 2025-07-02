IMPD Investigates fireworks store burglary; surveillance footage released

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Wednesday morning, a fireworks store at 21st Street and Emerson Avenue was the target of a burglary.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects drove a vehicle into the store to break in and steal fireworks.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and they have not been captured. A heavy police presence is currently in the area as officers search for the suspects. The IMPD is utilizing drones and K-9 units in its efforts.

WRTV has obtained surveillance video that shows multiple suspects inside the store during the theft.

Fireworks Robbery Surveillance Footage

The police are advising residents to stay alert and report anything suspicious. If you have any information about the burglary or the suspects, please contact the authorities.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.