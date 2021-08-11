IMPD investigates homicide on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on the city's west side.

The incident occurred Tuesday night just after 9:00 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of W. 10th Street on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS in critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.