IMPD investigates homicide of 27-year-old woman on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was found shot and killed in a northwest side apartment Thursday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area following a report of a death investigation in the 6400 block of Maidstone Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female inside a residence, suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Kamora Woods, 27, by the Marion County Coroner.

In response to the incident, homicide detectives were called in to initiate a thorough investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward.

Individuals can contact Detective Aaron Ramos at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475, or by emailing Aaron.Ramos@indy.gov.