IMPD investigates homicide on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called to the 1051 S. Emerson Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday. This is the location of a cement manufacturer called Kosmos Cement Company.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female with trauma injuries. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov