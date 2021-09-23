IMPD investigates person's death on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a death investigation Thursday morning on the city's southeast side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of an unresponsive person at an apartment complex near Emerson Avenue and East Southport Road at Valley Ridge Drive and Ridge Vale Place.

Police found a person dead with undisclosed injuries. The person's identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.