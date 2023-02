INDIANAPOLI — IMPD says two people are in critical condition after being shot at a northeast side apartment complex.

Just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at Mill View Ct. near 42nd St. and Shadeland Ave.

Police arrived to an apartment complex and found two people with gunshot wounds.

IMPD reported both victims to be in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.