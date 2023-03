INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot, leaving one person in critical condition on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to 1830 Calhoun Street on reports of a person shot just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

This is a residence near IPS Super School #19.

Officers arrived and found two victims who had been shot.

One victim is in stable condition, while the other victim is in critical condition.

