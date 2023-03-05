IMPD investigates two people shot, one dead on the west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after finding one person shot and another person dead on the west side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Rockville Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers then learned of a second person shot at the same location. They found a male who was shot inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if these incidents were related.

Homicide detectives have started an investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov

This is a developing story.