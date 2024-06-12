IMPD investigating 3 people shot in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday evening, police are investigating after three people were injured in shootings on the west side of Indianapolis near Haughville.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Haughville park.

When officers arrived, they located a large disturbance following a gathering at the park.

Police said a short time later, officers received reports of people shot nearby.

One victim was located in the 1000 block of Belleview Pl. Another victim was located near Michigan & Pershing. A third victim self-transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

All three victims are in stable condition, police said.

At this time, IMPD is investigating the incident that led to the shootings.