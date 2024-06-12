Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

IMPD investigating 3 people shot in Haughville

haughville_shooting.jpg
WRTV
haughville_shooting.jpg
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jun 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday evening, police are investigating after three people were injured in shootings on the west side of Indianapolis near Haughville.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Haughville park.

When officers arrived, they located a large disturbance following a gathering at the park.

Police said a short time later, officers received reports of people shot nearby.

One victim was located in the 1000 block of Belleview Pl. Another victim was located near Michigan & Pershing. A third victim self-transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

All three victims are in stable condition, police said.

WATCH | Latest headlines

Latest Headlines | June 11, 11am

At this time, IMPD is investigating the incident that led to the shootings.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.