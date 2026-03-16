IMPD investigating a critical shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say they are investigating a shooting that has left a victim in critical condition on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of the 5900 block of E. 82nd Street before 9 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that responding officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim is reported to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

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