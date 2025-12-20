Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD investigating a northwest side shooting that killed man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting on the northwest side Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened at the 3900 block of Bonn Drive just after 2 a.m.

Officers on the scene found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by IEMS.

IMPD is investigating this incident as a homicide. They did not provide any details about a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective TyAnn Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at TyAnn.Lambert@indy.gov.  Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

