IMPD investigating after 3 people shot walk into Indianapolis hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating after three people were shot in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Community East Hospital, located at 1500 N Ritter Ave, on reports of a person shot just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located three walk-in patients at the hospital who had been shot.

Two of the victims were reported to be in stable condition and one of the victims was reported to be in critical condition.

IMPD believes the shooting happened in the 8500 block of Lenna Court.