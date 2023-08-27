IMPD investigating after a man was found dead by a garage on the northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead near a garage on the northwest side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Indianapolis Avenue at 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male next to the garage of an occupied house. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim died from a gunshot wound. Police will release his identity once his family is notified.

Detectives say they do not currently know when the person died or how long the body had been there, but they know the incident occurred before Friday.

Anyone with information should call Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov, or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).