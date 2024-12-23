IMPD investigating after a man was injured in a downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was injured in a shooting downtown Indianapolis on Monday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Downtown District officers responded to Central Library, located at 40 E. St. Clair St., at 5:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

WRTV

IMPD says the shooting is believed to have occurred at a bus stop near the intersection of W. 9th St. and N. Capitol Ave., and the victim walked to the library for help.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses, reviewing security footage and looking for evidence, police say.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.