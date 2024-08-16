IMPD investigating after armed robbers break into man’s shed, threaten to kill him on city's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is searching for the armed robbers who broke into a homeowner's shed, pointed a gun at him, and threatened to kill him.

"I had nightmares about it thinking I could've died, thinking about my kids and everything," Tony Perkins said.

Perkins was sleeping Tuesday morning when a loud noise in his driveway woke him up at around 4:30 a.m.

"When I came out, there were two guys rolling my motorcycle back. I guess they were trying to steal it," Perkins said. "When I walked around the corner, the skinny guy ran off and the other guy pulled a gun on me and put it in my face. He said he was going to blow my head off if I didn't stand back."

It happened on Indy's southwest side near Garfield Park.

Video from Perkins' ring doorbell shows two men. One tries to get inside through the front door, then went around to the back.

"He dropped my motorcycle, pointed a gun at me, and ran off. They damaged my bike and stole some tools, but I don't know what all they got yet," he said.

Perkins said his back window was broken, the shed doors were popped open, and the flat-screen TV in his sun room had been taken off the wall.

"The noise was loud, too. They busted off the whole lock, and it was loud because they pried it off. That's what woke me up," he said.

Metro police are investigating the case.

They tell WRTV there are been 775 robberies so far this year. That's down 20% from last year, but it's still concerning for detectives.

"Detectives day in and day out investigate robberies because plain and simple, they are a crime of violence," IMPD Officer Drew Brown said. "Anytime you use force or threaten force against someone, or put them in fear for material items, it's devastating."

Perkins hopes someone will recognize the men.

"They need to be stopped before they hurt somebody else," he said.

Police encourage you to think about the security measures at your house.

"If you have the means, upping your home security system is a big plus that can help mitigate these types of things," Officer Brown said.

"I think everybody should have a Ring doorbell or security cameras. I was surprised; on my street only three people had Ring doorbells," Perkins said.

Police said tools from the crime were left behind and were collected for evidence.

If you have any information about this incident, submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

