INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a child arrived at Eskenazi Hospital Monday evening with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital just after 6 p.m. IMPD confirmed the walk-in was a child, but did not give their exact age.

However, the victim is stable.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update when details become available.