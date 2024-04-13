Watch Now
IMPD investigating after far east side shooting leaves 3 injured

WRTV
Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 13, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers responded to the 3900 block of Spann Avenue on reports of shots fired shortly after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two people suffering from gunshot injuries.

IMPD says both individuals were transported to local hospitals. They are said to be awake and breathing.

Additionally, officers responded to Community Hospital East on reports of a walk-in person shot. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe the incidents are related.

