IMPD investigating after man was found dead in near east side alley

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers in Indianapolis found a man dead in an alleyway on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Oxford Street on reports of a person down just after 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in an alley suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity when his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines