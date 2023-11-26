IMPD investigating after man was found dead on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a man on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Oxford Street on reports of a deceased person at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with trauma to his body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.