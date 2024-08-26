IMPD investigating after man was found dead on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead on the south side of the city near Garfield Park.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pagoda Drive on reports of a person down just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once his family is notified.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD Det. Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

