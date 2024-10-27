Watch Now
IMPD investigating after man was found dead on the side of the road on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road on Indy’s east side on Saturday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of East Washington Street and North Grant Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a person down.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim lying on the side of the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

